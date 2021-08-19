Arts Picks: Help sad salaryman find life's meaning in NLB Read! Fest and more

The Curious Adventure Of The Salaryman

Gerry is your average salaryman. His existence is monotonous. He is beset by constant pressure from his boss.

It is possible you relate to Gerry, though he is, in fact, an invented character created for the National Library Board's latest Read! Fest literary trails on positive thinking.

The self-guided trails, which are suitable for all ages, are located in West Coast Park, East Coast Park and the National Library Building.

Participants have to find their way among six art installations, collect three tokens and scan QR codes to activate the trail's storyline and multimedia elements.

The trails will feature quotes from some of the recommended reads of this year's festival.

These include The Way Through The Woods (2020), Malaysia-born Long Litt Woon's memoir on turning to mushrooming after her husband's sudden death; and Hard At Work (2019) by Gerard Sasges and Ng Shi Wen, which examines working life across a spectrum of jobs in Singapore.

Where: Starting points at West Coast Park (beside McDonald's restaurant); East Coast Park (beside East Coast Lagoon Food Village); National Library Building Plaza at Level 1, 100 Victoria Street

When: Till Oct 31

Admission: Free

Info: The Curious Adventure Of The Salaryman website

Alcina



(From left) Ng Jingyun as Oberto, Teng Xiang Ting as Alcina and John Lee as Melisso in Alcina by The Opera People. PHOTOl THE OPERA PEOPLE



Home-grown group The Opera People returns to the live stage after more than a year, joining forces with music ensemble Red Dot Baroque to present a full-length production of Alcina, George Frideric Handel's baroque opera about the downfall of a powerful sorceress.

In the opera, directed by Tan Shou Chen, Alcina rules an enchanted island, but is betrayed by her lover Ruggiero and defeated by Ruggiero's fiancee Bradamante. Stripped of her powers and confined to a cell, the sorceress reflects on her ruin.

Where: Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Friday (Aug 20) and Sunday (Aug 22)

Admission: $15 to $98 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to the Sistic website)

Info: The Opera People Facebook page

only losers left alive (love songs for the end of the world)



only losers left alive (love songs for the end of the world) exhibition featuring the drawings of Geraldine Lim, I Meet Her At A Place We Always Go To (A Drawing Journal) and the installations of Masuri Mazlan. PHOTO: YEO WORKSHOP



In the second part of this group exhibition by home-grown art gallery Yeo Workshop, the works by local artists take their cue from science fiction and cinema, envisioning a ravaged, post-humanist world.

The title of the exhibition, curated by Louis Ho, is a reference to the vampire film Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), by American arthouse film-maker Jim Jarmusch.

Geraldine Lim's surreal series of drawings, I Meet Her At A Place We Always Go To (A Drawing Journal), records her isolation and anxiety, while Masuri Mazlan's installations draw on his fears of contamination and infection through sexual intimacy.

Juria Toramae's video piece Uncanny Lagoon is based on her documentation of marine species found in South-east Asian waters, and has been transformed by generative adversarial networks, a kind of machine-learning framework.



Juria Toramae's video piece Uncanny Lagoon. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JURIA TORAMAE



The exhibition is accompanied by a melancholic soundtrack composed by film-makers and sound artists Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen.

This, along with their songs from the first part of the exhibition in July, will be packaged as an album in the form of a limited-edition cassette tape.

Where: Yeo Workshop, 01-25 Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Till Aug 29, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 6pm. Closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: Yeo Workshop website