Arts Picks: Hell's Museum at Haw Par Villa, Craft X Design at National Museum

Hell's Museum

It is easy to dismiss Haw Par Villa as a tacky tourist trap. But this heritage gem still has some surprises up its sleeve. With the Hungry Ghost Festival coming up, it is a good time to revisit the famous 10 Courts of Hell attraction, which traumatised generations of children in Singapore.

The display is now part of Hell's Museum, the only ticketed part of the park. Launched late last year, Hell's Museum is a surprisingly decent attempt at giving the 10 Courts some historical and global context.

The journey begins with a short film, which gives viewers a crash course on the evolution of major world religions. The next part of the museum expands on the two contrasting concepts of time, as linear and as cyclical, in world religions and touches on how they influence ideas about the afterlife.

The exhibits also draw parallels between different cultures - the Mexican Day Of The Dead, Japan's Obon festival and Singapore's Qing Ming festival have intriguing similarities. There is a section dedicated to funerary practices and artefacts, with one wall panel touching on burial practices here.

Most intriguing is the outdoor display, which recreates the trappings of a void deck funeral and a model of a traditional Chinese tomb with a panel explaining the significance of the structure's architectural features.

Evident care and thought, as well as proper research, have been put into these sections. Of course, the main event is still the vivid tableau of the 10 Courts, as vibrantly violent as before. I also discover that "misusing books" is punishable in hell with the perpetrator being sawn in half. Rather over the top, but as a book nerd, I appreciate the sentiment.

Where: Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Road

MRT: Haw Par Villa

When: Wednesdays to Sundays and public holidays, 10am to 6pm, last entry at 5pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Admission: $18

Info: Haw Par Villa's website

Craft X Design