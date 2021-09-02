Arts Picks: Group show at Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, a hanfu experience

Koh Hong Teng's six-panelled screen unfolds like a delicately oversized comic.
Koh Hong Teng's six-panelled screen unfolds like a delicately oversized comic.ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN
Sim's installation of a handshake shaped in wire mesh greets the visitor at the doorway.
Sim's installation of a handshake shaped in wire mesh greets the visitor at the doorway.ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN
An amazingly detailed board game with tokens, figurines and playing cards is laid out on a table.
An amazingly detailed board game with tokens, figurines and playing cards is laid out on a table.ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN
Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Part of the fun of visiting this show is discovering the quiet green oasis that is 28 Temenggong Road. It is a black-and-white bungalow tucked away at the top end of a winding lane that creeps up the side of Mount Faber.

This is a new initiative by non-profit arts organisation Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, which plans to host annual group shows. The inaugural exhibition features four artists - graphic artists Koh Hong Teng and Sonny Liew, designer Theseus Chan and architect Sim Boon Yang - as well as art collective Phunk. The artists have created works inspired by the building.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 