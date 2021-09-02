Arts Picks: Group show at Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, a hanfu experience

Part of the fun of visiting this show is discovering the quiet green oasis that is 28 Temenggong Road. It is a black-and-white bungalow tucked away at the top end of a winding lane that creeps up the side of Mount Faber.
This is a new initiative by non-profit arts organisation Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, which plans to host annual group shows. The inaugural exhibition features four artists - graphic artists Koh Hong Teng and Sonny Liew, designer Theseus Chan and architect Sim Boon Yang - as well as art collective Phunk. The artists have created works inspired by the building.