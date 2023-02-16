Arts Picks: Grand Italian Vision, Impart Art Prize, Days Of Yore

The Grand Italian Vision: The Farnesina Collection

On show at The Arts House are more than 70 Italian artworks tracing Italian art’s evolution after the 20th century, which are typically housed in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome.

Beginning with Futurism, the works in The Grand Italian Vision: The Farnesina Collection are arranged broadly chronologically, encompassing waves of successive art movements that have transformed people’s ways of seeing in the last 150 years.

Visitors can look out for iconic pieces such as Umberto Boccioni’s Futurist bronze sculpture Unique Forms Of Continuity In Space, as well as the 1.94m L’estrusco by Michelangelo Pistoletto.

Pieces by seminal artists such as Arte Povera artist Mario Merz, conceptual artist Piero Manzoni and pop artist Mario Schifano have also been brought to Singapore in the exhibition put up by The Arts House and the Embassy of Italy. Arte Povera or “poor art” – an art movement from the 1960s to 1970s – saw artists exploring unconventional processes and everyday materials.

Curator Achille Bonito Oliva, an Italian art critic and historian of contemporary art, says of the exhibition: “Art is always the fruit of imagination that knows no barriers. Italian art is the clearest proof of this. From the Renaissance to the present day, it has always operated under the sign of renewal and memory.”

Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Feb 25, 11am to 8pm

Admission: Free

