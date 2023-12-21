Arts Picks: Glassblowing exhibition, sustainable Christmas activities and interactive play styles

Aequilibrium II
Singapore pioneer glass artist Tan Sock Fong returns with Aequilibrium II, the sequel to her 2017 iteration. The exhibition is a development of her studies with glass and stone.
Tan, who is in her 50s, has developed an unorthodox approach to the warm glass methodology she uses for her works.
Finding the natural balance in random shapes from different materials, she creates a fusion with coloured pieces torched into the body of clear cracked glass. The contrast of grainy glass against rough-hewn stones emphasises her play with the materials.
Her efforts in the glasswork space include training younger artists and providing them the glass facility at her studio – Art Glass Centre in Emily Hill.
The exhibition is the first for Blueprint Art Space, a new venue for modern and contemporary art run by independent art consultancy Blueprint Art Advisory.
Where: Blueprint Art Space, 04-28, 1 Commonwealth Lane
MRT: Commonwealth/Buona Vista
When: Until Dec 28, 11am to 7pm daily; 11am to 3pm on Dec 24; closed on Dec 25
Admission: Free
Info: blueprintartadvisory.com/tansockfong-aequilibriumii
I Paint My Singapore
Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong unveiled the I Paint My Singapore exhibition on Nov 29, comprising 27 scenes of Singapore across multiple panels. The total length of the work spans 60m.
Encapsulating familiar scenes along the Padang and Singapore River, the panoramic work transitions between day and night while showcasing the vibrant transformation of Singapore’s landscape. It is on display at an exhibition at Raffles City Convention Centre.
Best known for his vibrant murals all across Singapore, Yip’s artworks are frequently the backdrop of social media photos. Tourists and locals can be seen posing with the murals, as if inserting themselves in the scene.
Work on I Paint My Singapore began in August 2021 and was completed in January 2023 during a live-painting session in Tiong Bahru. The artist, who is in his 50s, will finish adding to the work in a final live-painting session on Dec 26 from 1 to 5pm, open to all visitors who want to watch his process.
A picture book of the 27 spreads is also available for sale at $27.50 at the exhibition, at major bookstores in Singapore and epigrambookshop.sg.
Where: Level 4 Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Until Jan 1, 10am to 8pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: fairmont-singapore.com/offer/yip-yew-chong-i-paint-my-singapore
Play With Me
In a culture where play is often perceived as lazy, unproductive or even juvenile and immature, EncounterSG aims to reframe it as something positive in adults and children. The experience can also foster bonding between parents and children.
Within the Play With Me space are immersive augmented-reality filters that bring eight play personalities to life. A quiz can also be taken for participants to discover their play style and better understand what fun means to them.
Curated play stations are available, designed with interactive games and activities for each unique play style, where participants can meet others who share their style. The space also has collaborative projects that anyone can build upon in the format of stories, art and jokes.
Where: 02-20 Peace Centre, 1 Sophia Road
MRT: Bencoolen/Little India
When: Until Jan 30, Fridays to Sundays, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: play.encounter.sg