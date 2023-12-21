Arts Picks: Glassblowing exhibition, sustainable Christmas activities and interactive play styles

Aequilibrium II



Singapore pioneer glass artist Tan Sock Fong returns with Aequilibrium II, the sequel to her 2017 iteration. The exhibition is a development of her studies with glass and stone.

Tan, who is in her 50s, has developed an unorthodox approach to the warm glass methodology she uses for her works.

Finding the natural balance in random shapes from different materials, she creates a fusion with coloured pieces torched into the body of clear cracked glass. The contrast of grainy glass against rough-hewn stones emphasises her play with the materials.

Her efforts in the glasswork space include training younger artists and providing them the glass facility at her studio – Art Glass Centre in Emily Hill.

The exhibition is the first for Blueprint Art Space, a new venue for modern and contemporary art run by independent art consultancy Blueprint Art Advisory.

Where: Blueprint Art Space, 04-28, 1 Commonwealth Lane

MRT: Commonwealth/Buona Vista

When: Until Dec 28, 11am to 7pm daily; 11am to 3pm on Dec 24; closed on Dec 25

Admission: Free

Info: blueprintartadvisory.com/tansockfong-aequilibriumii

I Paint My Singapore