Arts Picks: Get splashy at Motion Art Space and Yeo Tze Yang's solo show at The Substation

Motion Art Space is a newcomer to the art-jamming scene and offers a clever gimmick. Instead of the usual paint and easel set-up, it has a fun Newtonian-inspired take on painting.

There is a motorised platform which spins the canvas around. Over this contraption, hang bottles or a wooden box filled with colourful acrylic paints. Start the motor and swing the containers around to create colourful canvases with the aid of gravity and physical forces. The results remind me of old-school geometric-drawing exercises and zentangles.