Arts Picks: Free shows and trails featuring Singapore artists for National Day celebrations

The Lie Of The Land: Real at Fost Gallery
Inspired by the urban and natural landscapes of Singapore, Fost Gallery’s annual group show returns in conjunction with National Day 2023 and features five artists.
Do not miss this chance to see the work of celebrated photographer John Clang. He takes the iconic Singapore Girl, in her signature sarong kebaya, out of glitzy tourist destinations and places her in a public housing estate playground.
Self-taught painter Yeo Tze Yang – who was conferred the Silver Award at the UOB Painting of the Year in 2016 – renders quintessential Singaporean scenes, such as a nascent construction site or a translucent roadside plastic sheet, in realistic detail.
Other award-winning artists with works on display include Impart Art Prize 2023 winner Jon Chan, Young Artist Award recipient Kray Chen and President’s Design Award winner Lavender Chang.
Where: 01-02 Gillman Barracks, 1 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Aug 5 to Sept 16; Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: www.fostgallery.com/2023
Benchmarks – Public art trail around the Civic District
Remember your dating days at the Satay Club from the 1970s to 1990s? Relive the old days by relaxing on a new art bench that resembles a charcoal stove and a satay seller’s bench at the Esplanade Park Playground.
Theatre director and drama educator Jeffrey Tan has designed Sayang! Satay Sayang! as part of a newly unveiled public art bench trail that stretches from The Arts House to the Esplanade.
Curated by multi-disciplinary artist Justin Loke, the trail is commissioned by the Civic District Alliance and features works by six Singapore-based artists. Other than Tan, the artists are Lua Boon Kai, Joyce Beetuan Koh, Immanuel Koh, Yang Jie and Jason Wee.
Take a jaunt around the Civic District and see if you can spot the benches. They make for quirky photo opportunities and often delightful history lessons.
Hint: The other benches can be found around The Arts House Annexe Building, the Raffles Landing Site along the Singapore River, Asian Civilisations Museum, Queen Elizabeth Walk and Jubilee Bridge.
Where: Various locations around the Civic District
MRT: City Hall
When: Ongoing till 2026
Admission: Free
Info: artshouselimited.sg
In Praise Of Silence by Jane Lee at STPI Gallery
Singaporean artist Jane Lee is staging a quiet revolution in her newest show.
You might have seen her large-scale works, which straddle painting and sculpture, at her ongoing solo show at the Singapore Art Museum, but this new exhibition at STPI Gallery sees the acclaimed artist work with paper at an intimate scale.
Like her experiments with the textures of paint, Lee’s paper-based works – created out of STPI handmade paper – produce an astonishing range of textures that can be mistaken for spiderwebs, feathers, eggshells or flower petals.
Independent curator Tan Siuli has divided the exhibition into four distinct and meditative rooms, each accentuating a palette of colours from jet black to milk white, ash grey to pastel.
In Praise Of Silence is the latest development in Lee’s exploration of Zen and minimalist aesthetics.
Stripped of unnecessary wall text and superfluous explanation, these works go beyond language and speak quietly for themselves.
Where: STPI Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Till Sept 3; Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm; Sundays, 11am to 5pm
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/iiDy