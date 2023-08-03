Arts Picks: Free shows and trails featuring Singapore artists for National Day celebrations

Remember your dating days at the Satay Club from the 1970s to 1990s? Relive the old days by relaxing on a new art bench that resembles a charcoal stove and a satay seller’s bench at the Esplanade Park Playground.

Theatre director and drama educator Jeffrey Tan has designed Sayang! Satay Sayang! as part of a newly unveiled public art bench trail that stretches from The Arts House to the Esplanade.

Curated by multi-disciplinary artist Justin Loke, the trail is commissioned by the Civic District Alliance and features works by six Singapore-based artists. Other than Tan, the artists are Lua Boon Kai, Joyce Beetuan Koh, Immanuel Koh, Yang Jie and Jason Wee.

Take a jaunt around the Civic District and see if you can spot the benches. They make for quirky photo opportunities and often delightful history lessons.

Hint: The other benches can be found around The Arts House Annexe Building, the Raffles Landing Site along the Singapore River, Asian Civilisations Museum, Queen Elizabeth Walk and Jubilee Bridge.

Where: Various locations around the Civic District

MRT: City Hall

When: Ongoing till 2026

Admission: Free

Info: artshouselimited.sg

