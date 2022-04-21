Arts Picks: Fernando Botero presents 20 works for sale, Gajah Gallery's first foray into NFTs

Fernando Botero

Around 20 pieces of artwork by popular Colombian artist Fernando Botero, who just turned 90, will go on show and be for sale at Opera Gallery Singapore. Prices range between US$60,000 (S$82,000) and US$2.6 million.

Botero's style is unmistakable. His smooth, inflated and hefty subjects, although comical, also add ballast to the subject matter that would otherwise be simply bourgeois.

According to Opera Gallery's exhibition catalogue, Botero's work has been interpreted by some "as an exploration of sociopolitical satire; a social commentary, imbued with a certain poetic sense of humour".

Mr Stephane Le Pelletier, 55, the gallery's group director (Asia-Pacific), also notes that the artist has often expressed his goal of wanting to "touch the heart of everyone in the world".

Where: Opera Gallery Singapore, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

When: April 22 to May 15, 11am to 8pm daily

MRT: Orchard

Admission: Free

Info: Opera Gallery website

A Group Show: Fang Wei, Lin Ke, Su Chang, Wang Yi and Zhang Yunyao