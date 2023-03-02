Arts Picks: Exhibition of Singapore artists, Hokkien opera adaptation

Boom

This adaptation of Singaporean playwright Jean Tay’s 2007 stage play of the same name follows an elderly mother struggling to preserve her home.

A tribute to the quickly vanishing heritage sites in Singapore, the heartfelt story is told in English, Hokkien and Cantonese with English subtitles.

This 60-minute work marks the feature film debut of director Derrick Chew, who has more than 15 years of production and directing experience in theatre and entertainment. His graduation short film Conversations won Best Film at the 20th Singapore International Film Festival in 2022.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Saturday and Sunday, 3.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: str.sg/ikTP

Voice Of Art – I