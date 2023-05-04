Arts Picks: Escape rooms, humorous paintings and art from St Petersburg

Escape @ Science Centre



What is more fun than locking yourself in a room, where the only way to get out is by solving puzzles?

Science Centre Singapore opens its permanent escape rooms themed around science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem). Consisting of three rooms that vary in physical intensity, the concepts are created in partnership with entertainment company Gushcloud and Singapore theatre company How Drama to develop immersive and challenging experiences.

Visitors can break out of an alien facility in the Museum of Humankind, escape a glitchy metaverse in Shangri-La or rescue a friend from a deranged scientist in Dr X. The rooms are recommended for ages 13 and above, particularly for Dr X, which contains mild horror themes.

Each hour-long session can take up to eight people, with a minimum requirement of two people. Groups of more than three people are eligible for discounts.

Where: Annexe, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road

MRT: Jurong East

When: Thursdays to Mondays, 10am to 5pm. Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Admission: $25 a person

Info: www.esc.sg/therooms

