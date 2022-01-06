Arts Picks: Eric Lu's piano recitals, M1 Singapore Fringe Festival online

A Poetic Journey: Piano Recitals by Eric Lu

American pianist Eric Lu performs his debut recitals in Singapore, playing Robert Schumann's Forest Scenes and the piano sonatas of Austrian composer Franz Schubert.

Lu, who in 2018 became the first American since Murray Perahia to win first prize at the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition, made his Singapore debut in 2019 with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, when he replaced on short notice an indisposed Martha Argerich.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, his 3pm matinee performance on Sunday (Jan 9) has been rescheduled to Saturday, 7.30pm, at School of the Arts (Sota) Concert Hall. The programme remains unchanged.

Where: Sota Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive (Saturday); Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place (Sunday)

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall

When: Saturday and Sunday, 7.30pm

Admission: $38 to $98 from the Sistic website

