Arts Picks: Drum Tao, early Chinese mutual aid organisations and Vox Llinette concert

There are some intriguing objects in this small but information-packed exhibition at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall. It focuses on the mutual aid organisations which sprang up to help Chinese immigrants in Singapore and North America in the 19th century.

With the Qing government unwilling or unable to aid Chinese citizens overseas, these organisations helped new immigrants settle into foreign countries and provided services ranging from healthcare to funeral services.

Look out for a set of illustrations on hand signals the members of the secretive hongmen societies used to identify one another.

Another intriguing tidbit reveals ties between the Chee Kung Tong Society in North America and the Western Freemasons, an equally secretive society.

A set of seemingly innocuous farming and work tools in a display hints at the violent confrontations that occasionally broke out between different hongmen societies in Singapore.

The array of paper artefacts is most engaging, ranging from cablegram communications from Kuomintang leader Sun Yat Sen pleading for more funds to a 1957 map of the Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng cemetery, which eventually made way for Bishan New Town.

Created in partnership with the C.V. Starr East Asian Library, University of California, Berkeley, the exhibition is a nice showcase of the resilience of early Chinese immigrants with their bootstrapping approach to survival in strange new lands.

Where: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road

MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena

When: Till Dec 10, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 5pm. Closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/ik9U

