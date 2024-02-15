Arts Picks: DJ Kiat’s first solo art show, Ding Yi’s festive concert, Deck’s open studio

I Against I: An Offering To Deficit by Kiat



Those who know Kiat for his music projects will find that a trip to his first solo art exhibition at Art Outreach reveals a different dimension to his creative practice.

The Singaporean, who is one of South-east Asia’s pioneers of the drum and bass sound, is known for his live electronic music showcases and work as a DJ, music producer and co-founder of audio-visual collective-cum-independent record label Syndicate.

The exhibition’s title, I Against I: An Offering To Deficit, comes from a 2003 track by English trip hop group Massive Attack. The show explores the crossover between music and painting, as well as how the invisible and unseen come to be represented on the canvas.

Kiat says: “As I was exploring, I noticed a deep connection between sound and colour. Musical inspiration plays a significant role in my art. As a music producer, I sample sounds to create new tracks. In my art practice, I also resample elements from my paintings, at times recomposing them digitally.”

Where: Art Outreach, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Feb 17 to 25, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/f55w

