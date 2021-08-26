Arts Picks: Deities And Demons exhibition, Singapore Trilogy theatre production and SSO National Day concert

Deities And Demons

Singaporean artist Ben Puah's solo art exhibition in Gillman Barracks features a series of mixed media paintings inspired by life in global disarray.

Puah, who was born in 1976, alludes to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in his recent works. They include Enter The Dragon (2020), an acrylic, oil, ink and rice paper collage on canvas; and Fallen Angels (2021), an acrylic on wood piece.

Where: Richard Koh Fine Art, 01-26 Gillman Barracks, Block 47 Malan Road

When: Friday (Aug 27) to Sept 18, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: Richard Koh Fine Art website

The Singapore Trilogy



PHOTO: GORDON KHOO



This theatre production by The Second Breakfast Company draws on a trilogy of plays by Singapore writer Robert Yeo - Are You There, Singapore? (1974), One Year Back Home (1980) and Changi (1997).

It is directed by Adeeb Fazah and spans the late 1960s to mid-1970s. It follows the stories of two siblings and a friend, whom we first see as international students in London. They later return to Singapore, participating in politics with opposing ideologies.

It is available for on-demand viewing online after a sold-out run at Stamford Arts Centre in March.

Where: Vimeo

When: Till Sept 30

Admission: $12

Info: Vimeo

SSO National Day Concert



PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA



The Singapore Symphony Orchestra's National Day Concert, which was slated for Aug 13, but postponed due to heightened alert measures, premieres with classics such as Dick Lee's Home, as well as new works by young local composers.

These range from Syafiqah 'Adha Sallehin's Dengan Semangat Yang Baru (In A New Spirit) to Koh Cheng Jin's Luciola Singapura. Another highlight is the Sing Singapore Medley, crowdfunded by the public on giving.sg.

Where: Sistic Live

When: Sunday (Aug 29), 3pm. Available for viewing until Sept 28, 3pm

Admission: Pay-as-you-wish, from $5

Info: Singapore Symphony Orchestra website