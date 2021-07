The physical performances of the annual M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival, which brings together dancers from various countries and backgrounds, have had to be cancelled.

But the collaboration between Singapore's Adele Goh and South Korea's Kwon Hyuk will be available as video on demand. They were "matchmade" by M1 Contact and the Seoul International Dance Festival, and created the work over WhatsApp and Zoom, exploring the idea of isolation amid the pandemic.