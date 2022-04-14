Arts Picks: Crochet on fire, mushroom music and an art book library

On April 23 and 24, Limerick will be doing live performances titled Please Cross Beyond This Line, in which she crochets a carpet that connects the five melted artworks.

Where: Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal Street

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis

When: April 23 to May 8, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 6pm. Live artist performances on April 23 and 24 at 12.30, 2.30 and 4.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Cuturi Gallery's website

Refuse

Do not miss the last weekend of this fungi-inspired exhibition at the Singapore Art Museum's Tanjong Pagar Distripark venue.

In the echoing hall of the former industrial space, fungi fill glass vessels and festoon musical instruments, as their bio-rhythms - data from their carbon dioxide emissions - are captured and converted into sounds and flashing lights.

From the light projections which draw their rhythms from the decomposition of a film reel, to the background music based on fungal data, the entire exhibition is a mycelial marvel that invites deeper thought into the nature of ecosystems and interconnection.

The show by home-grown art band The Observatory, which turn 20 this year, was conceived with the help of mycological design studio Bewilder.

The motley band of collaborators includes Chen Sai Hua Kuan (scenography installation), Ujikaji Records (archive arrangement), Yeo Siew Hua (moving image), guest curator Tang Fu Kuen and, of course, fungi.

Where: SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till April 17, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, $10 museum entry for others

Info: Singapore Art Museum's website

Singapore Art Book Library

This library collects for public browsing art books that might not otherwise find their way into institutional collections, on local and international issues ranging from gender inequality to political activism.

The library, which exists virtually, also appears in various physical spaces across the year, including in a pop-up from April 15, ahead of the annual Singapore Art Book Fair.

Where: 02-11, 81 Tagore Lane

MRT: Lentor

When: April 15 to May 4, noon to 8pm, closed on Thursdays

Admission: Free

Info: Singapore Art Book Library's website