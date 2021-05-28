Arts picks: Contemporary and Chinese dance goes online

Pan

While this T.H.E Dance Company work can no longer be performed for a live audience due to tightened Covid-19 restrictions, a 30-minute excerpt of it will be streamed online.

Pan draws on the Chinese myth of Pangu, a primordial, colossal being from whose body parts the natural world was created.

The work by T.H.E artistic director Kuik Swee Boon and resident choreographer Kim Jae Duk was commissioned by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre for the Cultural Extravaganza festival.

It examines transculturation, or the convergence and merging of cultures.

T.H.E worked with performers with disabilities, such as Danial Bawthan (Wheelsmith) and Tung Ka Wai, to create Pan.

Where: Sistic Live

When: Sunday (May 30) to June 24

Admission: Pay as you wish, from $5 to $50 via Sistic

The Journey

Scottish artist Scott Silven, a mentalist and illusionist, will interact virtually with 30 participants a session in this Singapore International Festival of Arts offering.

It is set against the stunning landscape of Silven's childhood home in Glasgow, after which he draws on objects and memories audiences have brought with them to the show to take them on a journey.

Where: Online

When: Till Sunday (May 30), 5 and pm

Admission: $40

Info: Singapore International Festival of Arts' website

Chinese Dance Fiesta



A Tibetan dance work by Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE DANCE THEATRE



The Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre will hold its annual fiesta online with six performances, from a Tibetan dance work choreographed by Wong Zhuo Qin, inspired by T.S. Eliot's poem Little Gidding, to Tranquillity, by the troupe's creative director Benedict Soh, which makes use of the Chinese water sleeve.

Singapore Raffles Music College deputy head of dance Shao Ziwen will give a talk on and demonstration of traditional Korean dance.

Where: Facebook

When: Sunday (May 30), Korean dance talk from 5.30 to 6pm, performances from 7.30 to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Chinese Dance Fiesta's Facebook event page