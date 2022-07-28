Arts Picks: Chinese dance takes flight, play about parenting in poverty

Soar: A Devotion

In its latest production, Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre takes inspiration from the Huma bird of Hindu legend, which is said to never alight on the ground, spending its entire life in flight till it dies.

Choreographers Jenny Neo and Benedict Soh, whose first co-creation was If It's Now for the Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts earlier this year, contemplate notions of devotion and perseverance in this 60-minute work.

Where: Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mountbatten

When: Aug 5 and 6, 3 and 8pm

Admission: $38, $30 (concessions) from this website

The Nest