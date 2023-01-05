Arts Picks: Check out three shows by female artists this weekend

Tayeba Begum Lipi: Melancholy

Bangladeshi artist Tayeba Begum Lipi’s early sculptures of razor blades are a reference to a tool commonly used in childbirth in her home country as well as a symbol of oppression against women there.

For Melancholy, her latest exhibition in Singapore, she looks at a different kind of oppression – derived from being a mother, as she did recently. Forced into lockdown during the pandemic, she also began to examine her immediate environment and its mundane quality.

Her sculptures on show – now made of custom manufactured stainless steel razor blades instead of store-bought ones – are of baby shoes, strollers, buttons and sewing machine parts.

But unlike her earlier acclaimed sculpture of a matrimonial bed, called Love Bed (2012), also made of razor blades, her latest works are more subtle.

Also part of the exhibition are six hand-embroidered drawings. It was a time-consuming project that the artist felt she needed to undertake as a way to refocus her mind by engaging in a deliberative and slow-paced art-making process.

Where: Sundaram Tagore Gallery, 01-05 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Saturday to March 4. Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 6pm, Saturdays, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: https://str.sg/wyvi

