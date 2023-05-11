Arts Picks: Catch works by Burmese painter Bagyi Aung Soe, four Singapore poets

Bagyi Aung Soe (1923-1990) – Book Launch and Solo Exhibition at Gajah Gallery

A pioneer of modern art in Myanmar, Bagyi Aung Soe shocked audiences with nudes and politics at a time when the military junta restricted artistic expression.

In 2021, the late painter’s first major solo exhibition was held at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, with more than 50 works loaned from Gajah Gallery founder and director Jasdeep Sandhu’s personal collection.

A curated selection, including several of the artist’s audacious felt-tip pen on paper works, will be on display at Gajah Gallery Singapore from Saturday to June 4.

A book of essays, including his own writings, will also be launched on Saturday from 2.30pm. Contributor and art historian Yin Ker, who co-curated the Paris exhibition, will deliver a talk on the painter’s modernist legacy at the event.

Mr Sandhu says: “Yin Ker’s insights into the artist’s works and contexts became one of the reasons a world-class institution like the Centre Pompidou began taking interest in hosting shows for significant Asian artists.

“I hope such rigorous, thoughtful research continues not only for Aung Soe, but also for other artists in our region.”

Where: 03-04 Gajah Gallery, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Saturday to June 4; Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 7pm, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, noon to 6pm (exhibition); Saturday, 2.30 to 5pm (book launch)

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/io9P

