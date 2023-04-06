Arts Picks: Catch South-east Asian art for free at Richard Koh Fine Art, STPI and T:>Works

Diverse Visions: A Group Exhibition Of South-east Asian Artists

Explore the cultural richness of South-east Asia in a group exhibition of nine young artists from across the region.

Fans of Paul Cezanne might recognise the French painter’s imprint on Vietnamese artist Phuc Thien Hoang’s Discrimination (2020). But Phuc’s work animates the lives of Ho Chi Minh City’s inhabitants in a dramatic and colourful tableau that is entirely his own.

Another highlight is Malaysian artist Haffendi Anuar’s series titled Site. Haffendi stitches a variety of textiles – kain pelikat (stripe-patterned sarong), rice sacks, denim, felt and canvas – into a rectangular collage that is a fascinating blend of tradition and modernity.

The exhibition at Richard Koh Fine Art also features works from Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore.

Where: 01-26 Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Till April 22, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/i4iM

Rirkrit Tiravanija: We Don’t Recognise What We Don’t See