Arts Picks: Bhaskar's Butterfly Lovers returns, interactive kampung tour

Butterfly Lovers

A bharatanatyam take on the Chinese legend of the star-crossed lovers Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, this landmark intercultural dance work was first staged in 1958 by Bhaskar's Arts Academy's artistic director, Mrs Santha Bhaskar.

More than six decades later, the group returns with the work - this time choreographed by Mrs Bhaskar's daughter, Meenakshy Bhaskar.

Malini Bhaskar, Mrs Bhaskar's granddaughter, plays the role of Liang Shanbo.

The remake, Bhaskar's first co-presentation with the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, makes use of classical Chinese dance movements and features original music by Indian composer Rajkumar Bharathi - along with the ruan, played by home-grown musician Neil Chua.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place

MRT: City Hall, Raffles Place

When: Dec 19, 8pm

Admission: $25 to $30 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to Sistic's website)

Info: Sistic's event website

Voices: Memories of Kampong Lorong Buangkok



PHOTO: GROUND Z-0



This interactive heritage tour by arts group GroundZ-0 and tour company Let's Go Tour takes place in Kampong Lorong Buangkok, Singapore's last surviving kampung.

Actors will play characters based on real-life stories from the villagers - from a long-time resident who introduces visitors to the area's flora and fauna, to a songstress who will serenade them with pop classics.

Where: Kampong Lorong Buangkok

MRT: Buangkok

When: Dec 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 26, 1.30 to 4pm and 5 to 7.30pm

Admission: $50 to $60 from https://str.sg/3xSy

Info: SingapoRediscovers vouchers apply

Wardah Books pop-up



PHOTO: THE LO & BEHOLD GROUP



Now you can visit two local bookstores at once. Until mid-January, 2022, home-grown bookstore Wardah Books will be at 263 Beach Road while its 58 Bussorah Street store undergoes renovation.

It is a few doors down from the pop-up Epigram Bookshop at 267 Beach Road, which focuses on Singapore titles. Both spaces are owned by The Lo & Behold Group.

Wardah, which specialises in books on Islam in the English language, opened in Kampong Glam in 2002 and will mark its 20th anniversary next year.

Where: 263 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: 10am to 6pm daily, with extended hours till 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free

Info: Wardah Books' website