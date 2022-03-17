Arts Picks: Baba Nyonya Literary Festival, Constance Singam's memoir launch

Baba Nyonya Literary Festival

Sit in on discussions about Peranakan cuisine, fashion, and stories of the Straits Chinese in this two-day festival by The Peranakan Association Singapore.

The event, now in its second edition, shines a spotlight on written works that propagate Peranakan culture.

Among its 22 speakers are food historian Khir Johari; author Christine Ong Kiat Neo, who will share tips on matching kebayas with sarongs; and former attorney-general Walter Woon, who will read from his 2011 novel, The Devil's Circle.

Where: The Pod, Level 16 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; online

MRT: Bugis

When: March 19 and 20, 1 to 4pm

Admission: $51 (in-venue) or $21 (live stream) a day, via the Peatix's website

Info: The Peranakan Association Singapore's website

Launch of Constance Singam's memoir