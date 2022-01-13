Arts Picks: Asian maps at National Library, women ceramic artists, Mint Museum of Toys

The first map in this exhibition is, surprisingly, a plate. The 19th-century Arita ware with a map of Japan on it is a signal that this is no ordinary map show. Instead of Western cartographs, this show offers cloth paintings, metal objects and even a fan created through the ages by Asian mapmakers.

This is an ambitious show with more than 60 objects, created in partnership with the Embassy of France. It chooses a macro view, presenting intriguing samplers of mapmaking from China, Japan, India and the Arab world.