Arts Picks: Artist Wong Keen in two shows, The Theatre Practice’s food offerings at its tuckshop

Painter Wong Keen in two shows

Abstract expressionist painter Wong Keen is a busy man. The 81-year-old is showing both old and new works at two galleries.

Enchanted Forest, his solo show at The Culture Story, brings together works created during two periods – in 1968 and 2023 – when the artist says he was suffering from depression.

The early series features experimentation with paper and ink collages, made when he was a penniless artist struggling to survive in New York. These pieces, which have never been exhibited, show his process as a young artist, playing with textures and Chinese ink aesthetics.

The newer series of works are acrylic on paper and the easy medium is a good fit for the artist’s creative energy with swatches of vibrant colours and organic shapes erupting from the page.

His works are also part of an intriguing group show at Artspace@Helutrans, organised by artcommune gallery. White Clouds Drift Forever: Lim Tze Peng, Wong Keen & Zhuang Shengtao brings together about 100 works.

The three artists are rooted in Chinese art and literati traditions, and the show surveys the evolution of their practices from the 1950s to the present day.

While Lim is best known for his ink works, this show highlights his oil paintings. He was introduced to the medium by pioneer artists, such as Yeh Chi Wei and Liu Kang, when he was a student, and some pieces reflect the influence of these pioneers.

Untitled (Forest Path), for example, recalls the strong lines of Liu and classic Nanyang motifs with its kebaya-clad women and tropical foliage.