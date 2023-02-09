Arts Picks: Art exhibitions featuring works about life in early and post-colonial Singapore

Even before the establishment of art institutions like Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) in 1938, there had been an art scene in Singapore with the arrival of artists to then Malaya from China.

One of them was Yong Mun Sen (1896 to 1962), who came here in 1917 via Kuching, Malaysia, and Taipu, in Fujian, China.

In 1936, he co-founded the Society of Chinese Artists (Soca) and also mooted the establishment of Nafa. Soca provided Nafa with teachers and funds during its early years.

As part of its 85th anniversary celebrations this year, Nafa, together with the Michael & Saniza Collection, are presenting 78 artworks by Yong to recognise him as an instrumental figure in Nafa’s founding history.

His works are explorations in watercolour, oil, ink and photography that look at the people, landscapes and seascapes during the colonial era. A highlight of the exhibition is an oil on canvas painting titled People By The Beach (1936) in the style of post-Impressionist artists like Paul Gauguin (1848 to 1903), who were also an important influence on the later artists of the Nanyang style.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Saturday to May 7, Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 7pm; closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

