Arts Picks: Art as emotional labour at NTU, T:>Works script reading, and Li Tianbing

The Managed Heart: Art And Emotional Labour

This group exhibition of seven artists is well worth the trek to Nanyang Technological University’s ADM Gallery.

Spurning the socio-historical and thematic lenses through which most shows are curated, gallery director Michelle Ho returns to the basics of art as process.

Every work she collects here emphasises the sometimes arduous and circular emotional labour in art practice, though each also aims at something cathartic.

So, Mike H.J. Chang’s series of sketchbooks, filled in after his aunt’s death in 2019, are full of expressionist drawings, collages, stippled ink-jet printed images and his handwritten notes – each a way of coping with the disruption of grief.

A room filled with Angie Seah’s installations reduces ordinary actions to their smallest motions to inspire peace.

Her eight-step guide, From Shadow To Shaman, instructs visitors to tap their own head with a clay hammer in a spot-lit circle: “Feel the knock of the hammer, breathe... A hammer a day, chase(s) the doctor away.”

Yet, the most laborious may be Nature Shankar’s tactile canvases, crafted into being by her pressing, tearing, dragging, engraving, staining and layering.

Her abstract compositions of fabric and paper – which look soft as pelt, but also resemble crusty surfaces of an alien pink planet – evade any timeline. Shreds from one work are fed into the next or given new life in a previous one.