Arts Picks: Art After Dark, Gajah Gallery exhibition, Mozart's Idomeneo with The Opera People

Art After Dark: Above & Beyond

Check out exhibitions, talks, tours and more at arts enclave Gillman Barracks over two weekends.

A range of panel discussions - all of which will be streamed online - will delve into topics such as art-collecting and the relationship between art and technology.

Galleries have also mounted new exhibitions. Over at Fost Gallery, Kray Chen's solo show Hot Temple presents itself as a scene at a Teochew street-opera tent.

Yeo Workshop, meanwhile, is showing Mike HJ Chang's Calendar of Dilation, featuring painting, sculptures and video works which explore the way time is warped by prolonged isolation.

NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore is also screening several films by Vietnam-born filmmaker Trinh. T. Minh-ha.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road or online at facebook.com/gillman.barracks

WHEN: Nov 6 to 15

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/Ju9k

Navigating Entropy



Goldwing II (2018), a crushed stained glass sculpture by Suzann Victor, is one of the works on display at Navigating Entropy. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GAJAH GALLERY



Gajah Gallery's latest exhibition spotlights sculptural works by prominent artists such as Singapore's Kumari Nahappan and Jason Lim and Indonesia-based Ashley Bickerton and Yunizar. The 11 artists had partnered with the Yogyakarta Art Lab in Indonesia to experiment and push the boundaries of their practice.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

WHEN: Nov 6 till Nov 29, 11 am to 7 pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: facebook.com/gajahgallery

Idomeneo Refracted



PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE OPERA PEOPLE



The Opera People's film adaptation of Mozart's early opera Idomeneo unfolds in an empty theatre where five spirits are drawn to a ghost light. They relive the story of Idomeneo, which Mozart originally based on the Homeric tale of King Idomeneo of Crete.

Shot at Wild Rice's theatre in Funan mall, the film opera features Jonathan Charles Tay, Felicia Teo Kaixin, Joyce Lee Tung, Teng Xiang Ting and Leslie Tay, who are accompanied by Beatrice Lin on the piano. It is directed by Edith Podesta with music direction by Lien Boon Hua.

WHERE: Sistic Live

WHEN: Nov 6 to Nov 30

ADMISSION: From $15

INFO: str.sg/Ju9Z