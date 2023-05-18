Arts Picks: Animated short Madu, The Glasshouse’s tete-a-tetes, and Difference Engine book launches

Madu

On rotation at the National Museum of Singapore’s LED wall at the moment is this charmingly illustrated animation of a Malaysian folktale, created by training artificial intelligence (AI) on the William Farquhar collection.

A palace girl named Hitam Manis falls in love with a prince. But the angry Sultan orders her death. At her death, Hitam Manis turns into a honeybee and years later, when the prince goes hunting in the forest, he stumbles onto a tall Tualang tree housing her bees and hive.

While the animation is a tad basic, no doubt due to the limitations of AI, there are some pretty scenes which recall wayang kulit traditions. A nice postscript explains how the story is linked to honey-hunting traditions that are still observed today.

This short film is part of Spinning Connections: Creative Takes On Intangible Cultural Heritage, a series of four works commissioned by the museum and the Maybank Foundation after an open call. There are three other video works in the series.

Kilat Kan Silat focuses on the beauty of the Malay martial art. Unfortunately, Tan Guo Lian Sutton’s graceful movements are sometimes muddied by the too-moody lighting in this short film.

Gestures Of One reaches for the tired CMIO cliche with a trio of Chinese, Malay and Indian performers dancing through various locations in the museum in classic tourist-advertisement fodder.

The weakest of the lot is Re(union), a bland if pretty food photography collage of dishes made with rice flour.

Where: LED Wall, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut

When: Till Aug 6, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: studio-1914.com/madu

