Arts Picks: Animated short Madu, The Glasshouse’s tete-a-tetes, and Difference Engine book launches

Madu
On rotation at the National Museum of Singapore’s LED wall at the moment is this charmingly illustrated animation of a Malaysian folktale, created by training artificial intelligence (AI) on the William Farquhar collection.
A palace girl named Hitam Manis falls in love with a prince. But the angry Sultan orders her death. At her death, Hitam Manis turns into a honeybee and years later, when the prince goes hunting in the forest, he stumbles onto a tall Tualang tree housing her bees and hive.
While the animation is a tad basic, no doubt due to the limitations of AI, there are some pretty scenes which recall wayang kulit traditions. A nice postscript explains how the story is linked to honey-hunting traditions that are still observed today.
This short film is part of Spinning Connections: Creative Takes On Intangible Cultural Heritage, a series of four works commissioned by the museum and the Maybank Foundation after an open call. There are three other video works in the series.
Kilat Kan Silat focuses on the beauty of the Malay martial art. Unfortunately, Tan Guo Lian Sutton’s graceful movements are sometimes muddied by the too-moody lighting in this short film.
Gestures Of One reaches for the tired CMIO cliche with a trio of Chinese, Malay and Indian performers dancing through various locations in the museum in classic tourist-advertisement fodder.
The weakest of the lot is Re(union), a bland if pretty food photography collage of dishes made with rice flour.
Where: LED Wall, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till Aug 6, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: studio-1914.com/madu
The Glasshouse Comes Alive! A Sonic Travel Through Time
Chill out with a drink, listen to some classical music and discover stories about great classical composers in this new series by the Chamber Music and Arts Singapore.
The sessions kick off on May 25 with a programme centred on the life and times of Johann Sebastian Bach. There are five more monthly sessions thereafter, focusing on composers ranging from Antonio Vivaldi to Ludwig van Beethoven.
The programme is presented in partnership with social space Crane, so expect curated drinks in a relaxed setting perfect for date nights or a casual evening out with friends.
Where: Crane, 285 Joo Chiat Road
MRT: Eunos
When: May 25, 7pm; June 28, 7pm; July 27, 7pm; Aug 31, 7pm; Sept 28, 7pm; and Oct 26, 7pm
Admission: $48
Info: str.sg/iJGx
Book launches: Two Tails and Afterlife: The Boy Next Realm
Meet the authors and illustrators of two new young-adult comic books at this event organised by publisher Difference Engine.
Two Tails by illustrator Kiana Fedly, also known as Kifurai, tells the story of Rara, a university student who transforms into a cat with two tails after a terrible bike accident.
Afterlife: The Boy Next Realm, a collaboration between writer Gina Chew and illustrator Nadhir Nor, follows Kyra who meets spirit keeper Eric after a family tragedy.
Register for the event by Saturday.
Where: The Plaza (Level 1), National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis/City Hall
When: May 28, 2.45 to 3.45pm
Admission: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/DE-TT-AL-launch