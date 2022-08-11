Arts Picks: Animal Farm by Wild Rice, Story Threads at The Arts House

Animal Farm

In George Orwell's 1945 fable Animal Farm, a group of barnyard animals band together to overthrow their human master.

The pigs, who become the new leaders, end up installing an oppressive dictatorship in place, and reduce the animals' Seven Commandments to one statement: "All animals are equal. But some animals are more equal than others."

Wild Rice's production of this political satire - adapted by Ian Wooldridge and directed by Ivan Heng - first opened to positive reviews in Singapore's Jubilee Hall in 2002. This 20th-anniversary staging stars Erwin Shah Ismail, Matt Grey, Tia Andrea Guttensohn, Dwayne Lau, Audrey Luo, Vester Ng and Suhaili Safari.

Where: Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT City Hall

When: Aug 18 to Sept 10, various timings

Admission: $30 to $80

Info: Website

Story Threads: The Singapore Showcase