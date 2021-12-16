Arts Picks: Ancient Tang nightclub Yanzilou, PSM50 show, Ding Yi Music Company's competition concerts

Yanzilou: Forgotten Tales

Followers of hanfugirl, also known as Gong Pan Pan, will have seen multiple video teasers of this project she spearheads. This is an interactive dance drama, with eight newly choreographed pieces created by The Hanfugirls Collective.

The conceit here is that the viewer is visiting Yanzilou, a Tang dynasty-era courtesan house. Constructed like a role-playing game, the viewer creates a persona who can choose his own path through the narrative to discover the stories of Yanzilou's courtesans - from founder Mamapan (Gong) to the other women in the establishment.

Judging from the pre-show guide, this experience will also be educational. The attention to detail is quite impressive, reflecting the two years the cast have put into developing their characters and the deep research Gong has conducted into the era. Especially intriguing is the Indian courtesan played by professional bharatanatyam dancer Rupalavanya, an indicator of the cosmopolitan nature of Tang China.

Scattered through the video are interactive clickable elements with fun trivia, such as the fact that cloves were used as breath mints. This "oldest nightclub from the ancient world", as its creator characterises it, looks like a fun way to learn about Tang culture.

Where: Online

When: Till Dec 31

Admission: $30

Info: Yanzilou's website

PSM50: Celebrating The Golden Jubilee Of Singapore's Preservation Journey



Artist Ashley Yeo's intricate paper sculptures, delicate recreations displayed under glass domes. PHOTO: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD



The current star attraction at the National Museum is the New, Great And Happy: The Amusement "Worlds" Of Singapore showcase, which boasts interactive carnival games and two rides attracting hordes of families.

But the modest display at the Longer Concourse commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Preservations of Sites and Monuments (PSM) division of the National Heritage Board is worth a quick peek.

The focus is on some of the things the PSM has done over the years - from creating commemorative silver ingots for the first five monuments to be gazetted to commissioning work from local artists and photographers to contribute to public awareness.

This latter approach has created some of the most interesting objects on display here. Look out for artist Ashley Yeo's breathtakingly intricate paper sculptures, delicate recreations displayed under glass domes. The ones depicting Hong San See and the Church of Saints Peter and Paul feature dainty gold accents of lanterns and saints.

Artist Shirley Soh's ceramic and embroidery installations are equally intriguing, responding thoughtfully to specific monuments rather than recreating them wholesale.

Where: Longer Concourse, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

When: Till Jan 2, 10am to 7pm daily

MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut

Admission: Free

Info: National Heritage Board's website

Composium 2021



This is the fourth edition of the Singapore International Composition Competition PHOTO: DING YI MUSIC COMPANY



Catch the finalists in the Singapore International Composition Competition for Chinese chamber music at the Esplanade on Sunday (Dec 19).

This is the fourth edition of the competition, organised by home-grown ensemble Ding Yi Music Company. Music fans can look forward to two concerts.

Taking place in the afternoon is the Masters' Replay Session, featuring works by the competition's adjudicators - including Singapore Chinese Orchestra resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and Cultural Medallion recipient Eric Watson.

The evening concert will showcase the nine finalists and includes a prize presentation ceremony.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Sunday (Dec 19), 3 to 4.15pm, 7.30 to 9.30pm

MRT: Esplanade

Admission: $15 in venue, $10 for live stream

Info: Ding Yi Music Company's website