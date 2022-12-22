Arts Picks: An experimental installation, a show that pays tribute and more

Gently Savage

The usual floral motifs that are associated with the work of artist Yanyun Chen have taken on a darker patina.

While her artworks like Risk Rage (2022) still evoke the paintings of flowers by 17-century Dutch masters, Chen also adds savage strokes of black charcoal that are more akin to 20th-century abstract expressionism. It is a duality that is aptly expressed in the title of the exhibition, which is showing at Art Porters Gallery.

Her works are inspired by the writings of French psychoanalyst and philosopher Anne Dufourmentelle, who was also her professor at the The European Graduate School in Switzerland where she received her PhD in Philosophy, Art and Critical Theory in 2018.

Dufourmentelle died in 2017 trying to save two children from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea. For Chen, Gently Savage is also a moving tribute to her former professor who once wrote: “It is not always sweet to live. But the sensation of being alive calls upon gentleness.”

Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road

MRT: Outram Park

When: Till Feb 5, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10.30am to 7pm; Mondays by appointment

Admission: Free

Info: artporters.com

