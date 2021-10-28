Arts Picks: A Shakespeare parody; artists' open studios; variety show on death

Kata-kata Kita Variety Show

Death is often a taboo topic in Singapore, but it does not have to be. This variety show presented by Drama Box and ArtsWok Collaborative will spark conversations about it through sketches, a drama series and panel discussions.

Kata-Kata Kita is Malay for "our words". The show, which will be in English and Malay, tackles topics such as terminal illness, caregiving and grief.

Audiences can also look forward to music performances as well as a Radio Dukacita segment, where a deejay will read aloud people's stories of loss and love. Dukacita means sorrow in Malay.

Kata-Kata Kita is part of Both Sides, Now, an arts-based community engagement project that explores end-of-life issues.

Where: Online; Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street

MRT: Bugis

When: Nov 5 to 7, 7.30 to 10pm

Admission: Free

Info: Both Sides, Now's website

Walk Walk Don't Run



Grey Projects' ‘Dress/Address’ show involving creatives from fashion, textile design and art. PHOTO: JASON WEE



This islandwide open studio series began last weekend and features more than 35 artists, designers, fabricators and art spaces who are opening their doors to the public. Stroll in for a chat and ask them about their ideas, art and works in progress.

The event on Saturday (Oct 30) will focus on those located in central Singapore - Grey Projects, The Bee's Knees Press, artist Victoria Hertel, dblspce, I_S_L_A_N_D_S, Hothouse, blessed lunch and Jalan Besar Salon.

The next two Saturdays will spotlight spaces in the east and west. The series is organised by Grey Projects, an artists' space in Tiong Bahru.

Where: Various locations islandwide

When: Oct 30, Nov 6 and Nov 13, 10.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free; there are no guided tours, visitors can travel at their own pace

Info: Grey Projects' website

The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged)



The popular parody show was made famous by American comedy troupe Reduced Shakespeare Company. PHOTO: SINGAPORE REPERTORY THEATRE



The Singapore Repertory Theatre's (SRT) latest production is a madcap romp through Shakespeare's plays.

The popular parody show - made famous by American comedy troupe Reduced Shakespeare Company - is directed by SRT's Daniel Jenkins and will see Erwin Shah Ismail, Tia Andrea Guttensohn, Shane Mardjuki and Dennis Sofian wend their way through all of the Bard's 37 comedies, histories and tragedies in 90 minutes.

Where: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Oct 30 to Dec 5, 6 and 9pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 3 and 6pm (Sundays)

Admission: From $60

Info: The Singapore Repertory Theatre's website