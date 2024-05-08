Arts for the holidays: Chinese theatre shows, quirky performances and literary programmes

Fun and excitement are the main draws for Flipside, the Esplanade’s festival of quirky shows from Singaporean and international talents who push the boundaries of what art can be.

Beginning in 2004 as an accessible counter programme to the Singapore International Festival of Arts, Flipside has since shifted its focus to bringing unique and experimental performances to audiences here.

Ms Shireen Abdullah, senior producer at the Esplanade, says: “It is the only festival in Singapore and the only one in the Esplanade’s programming in which you can encounter things such as the circus, physical theatre, puppetry and various forms of comedy in one platform.”

She notes that there is a diverse range of work that people do not see here, but Flipside’s focus has made it easier for the Esplanade to reach out to specific communities, such as the growing contemporary puppetry groups in Singapore and Asia.

The programming is also dictated by the spaces available. She says: “The genesis of Flipside was to take over the outdoor spaces to have fun, quirky and unconventional programming in places that are not necessarily performance venues.”

So audiences get to see aerialists performing against the backdrop of the bay at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre, while clowns compete for the audience’s favour at the Concourse and South Korean street artists take over the Forecourt Garden with a balancing act.

The 2024 equivalent to the popular giant seagulls roaming the Esplanade boardwalk in 2023 are hyperflexible slinkies – a highly choreographed performance that will invite audience interactions.

Flipside also has a new venue at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, where The Umbilical Brothers will combine screens and special effects with live performance for a madcap physical comedy show.

While Flipside is not specifically family-friendly, its free and ticketed programmes have attracted many families. Ms Shireen says: “We want the adults to be entertained and be able to bring children to it. Of course, there are programmes solely for adults because of the content, but that is rare.”

She encourages people to take part in the interactive workshops, which are a chance to let their hair down. “We really want people to just come and try something new. Play with some clubs, learn to juggle, sign up for a workshop to balance on a rolling ball or be a clown.”

She adds: “Singapore is very serious, and we are so stressed from work each day. It’s a blast to come with your friends and family to try something different.”

Book it/Flipside

Where: Various locations around the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: May 31 to June 9, various times

Admission: Free and ticketed

Info: str.sg/eNWK

