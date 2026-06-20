Curator Chelsea Chua reads historical fiction and non-fiction to expand her world view

Who: Chelsea Chua, 44, is an arts producer and curator who is co-curating the Jakarta International Photo Festival in September . She left her post as programme director at Objectifs – Centre for Photography And Film , where she had worked for 11 years, to pursue graduate studies, but remains affiliated with the arts centre as a strategic consultant. At Objectifs, she worked closely with artists, photographers and film-makers from across South-east Asia on exhibitions, screenings and developmental programmes. Her research interests include documentary visual storytelling and community-building.

“I have two books on the go at the moment. The first is The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride. It is a wonderful piece of historical fiction about a Jewish and black community set in Pennsylvania, US , in the 1920s.

The characters are so compelling, and their stories deftly weave in themes of hope and community in ways that are deeply human and uplifting without being too sentimental. I generally enjoy historical fiction and picked this up at the library .

The second book I’m reading is The Lives Of Images, edited by Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa. This is a small collection of essays and interviews about the circulation and mediation of visual media.

I encounter many images in my work, and the infinite ways in which they are reproduced and consumed have been an area of interest for me. Books about visual culture like this help me process my thoughts and experiences as I collaborate with artists.

I read everything from genre fiction to medical biography, but more recently, I’ve veered towards historical fiction and non-fiction.

I’m drawn to books that give me a better understanding of the ways in which objects and systems that we take for granted become part of the everyday. They have given me an appreciation for how so much of our lives is shaped by networks of power and perception.

Some of the more notable titles I have read in the past year include Empire Of Cotton by Sven Beckert and Eve by Cat Bohannon.

After years of resisting, I finally acquired an e-reader, which has made reading much more accessible because it is so much easier to take books with me and borrow e-books from the library .

I read while on public transport, on a flight, or before bed when winding down for the day – anywhere I’m not expecting to be disturbed for a while.

Reading is an incredibly important part of my life, and I have made a habit of it since childhood. I read for work and for pleasure, and I am lucky that the line between both is not easily defined.

I think reading often and widely is one of the best and easiest ways to expand one’s world view. Reading fiction takes me out of my reality, while reading non-fiction places me more firmly in it.

Both shift me into a different headspace that helps me rest and rejuvenate, as well as articulate feelings or impulses I might have difficulty processing.

Admittedly, my attention span is now shorter as I have become more easily distracted by devices. It takes a concerted effort these days to carve out time to read, but I still find it easy to become engrossed in a good book.”