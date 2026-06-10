SINGAPORE – On being told that an article is being written for his 20th season at the helm, Singapore Ballet artistic director Janek Schergen would not stand for the under-counting. “I’ve been involved for 38 years.”

First established as the Singapore Dance Theatre by co-founders Goh Soo Khim and Anthony Then, the Singapore Ballet has matured from seven dancers in 1988 to the 42-strong force it is now under the maestro’s tutelage.

Swedish-American Schergen stepped up to become artistic director in 2008, but was already playing an advisory role in the company’s fledgling years. Goh and Then lacked the experience of being part of a professional dance company, while he had been in professional dance companies since he was 19.

In his 20s, Schergen was already dancing full-time in ballets including the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in Canada and Pennsylvania Ballet in the United States. Later, he was the ballet master for the Royal Swedish Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Norwegian National Ballet.

But it was Goh’s brother, the legendary choreographer Goh Choo San – whom Schergen describes as “my best friend and a genius” – who finally snagged him.

Goh, then resident choreographer of the Washington Ballet, poached Schergen in 1982 as his ballet master – someone who represents and teaches his ballets – from Benjamin Harkarvy, founder of the Nederlands Dans Theater . The creative partnership led him to request Schergen before Goh died in 1987 : “Help them get the whole thing off the ground.”

The 75-year-old Schergen says at the Singapore Ballet’s premises in Bugis+: “I always say i t’s a little bit like a fisherman reeling in the line, ‘Okay, get used to that. Now, get used to that. Now, you’re mine.’ I would go over to Singapore a couple of weeks here, a couple of weeks there. What made me stay? I’m in love with the Singapore Ballet.”

To date, the Singapore Ballet has staged 12 of Goh’s more than 30 ballets, including his signature Fives (1978), Configurations (1981) – created for legendary dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov – and Romeo And Juliet (1984).

Schergen still recalls first encountering the Washington Ballet bringing Goh’s ballets to vivid life in the 1970s “like it was two seconds ago”.

“I sat there mesmerised. It felt like there was a hand on my chest and something was pushing me into my seat. I thought, ‘Now, what do I do?’ Because this man’s a genius and I’ve been given the opportunity to work with him. It interrupted a trajectory that everybody was absolutely assured of. I met him, and everything changed.”

Artistic director Janek Schergen with the company’s inventory of pointe shoes. The dancers are rationed the shoes, wearing them out sometimes within hours. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

From July 31 to Aug 2, audiences here will get a chance to watch his direction of the Singapore Ballet of Goh’s sculptured masterpiece, Schubert Symphony (1985). It is a third of a triple bill that includes Purcell Pieces by Nils Christe (1997) and Quiver by Tim Rushton (2022) that celebrates Schergen’s 20th season. The commemorative programme is titled Singapore Ballet Masterpieces: Unlike Any Other.

Schergen characterises the strength of the Singapore Ballet as being able to transform itself with each dance proposition put to it.

In 1998, he watched the company inhabit a contemporary dance, followed by an African-inspired piece sung to J.S. Bach’s cantatas, then Goh’s Schubert Symphony – a chameleonic quality he wants to recreate now.

“Every single time that curtain went up, it looked like an entirely different company. Now, while everybody thinks that’s a normal thing, that is not normal,” he says.

Through the years, the company’s transformation has been “like water”. “Every time it hits something, it goes off in another way. We were never expected to do great, big, full-length ballets,” he adds.

Yet from 1992, the company added The Nutcracker (1877), Coppelia (1870) and Giselle (1841) to its repertoire. While full-scale ballets put on spectacles with 80 to 150 dancers, the Singapore Ballet made do with much fewer, which meant each dancer had opportunities to take on many more roles.

“Those ballets don’t define the organisation at all , but they are important for both the audiences and our dancers,” Schergen says. “They are heritage. International repertoire gets us to a level that we wouldn’t otherwise be challenged to get to.”

Then there are the dances choreographed just for the Singapore Ballet – most recently, French choregrapher Claire Voss’ Apres Un Reve – that take into account dancers’ vocabulary to create something unique.

“It’s the mix of both that creates our identity. It’s all about getting the balance right,” Schergen says, then hastens to adds: “But if we need to do The Wizard Of Oz, Dracula or Alice In Wonderland, then that’s the end of me. In my world, they call these ‘dancicles’.”

Do the dancers themselves want to do these? “I have no desire to ask. I have no desire to watch these.”

Schergen says it has become more difficult to convince young talented dancers to pursue the art full-time. The scourge he points to is the innocuous phenomenon of ballet competitions for children.

The Singapore Ballet in rehearsals. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

“Young dancers get that endorphin rush from competitions way too early, and they have no interest in long-term work because they went on stage and did a solo and got a gold medal.”

It is not a problem unique to Singapore. “At first, when it proliferated everywhere, people thought it was harmless. Then people saw the detrimental effect it could have, but it was too late to put the genie back in the bottle.”

The next phase he plots for the Singapore Ballet is internationalisation. He has been talking to places like the Linbury Theatre in London, part of the Royal Ballet and Opera building, and The Joyce Theater in New York.

The Singapore Ballet is already recognised by international audiences for its unique story and high standard, he says, so what is left is to expand that footprint. The Singapore Ballet is not ready to talk about succession plans for now.

Schergen is clearly frustrated that many audiences in Singapore continue to sing praises of foreign companies dancing “second-rate” ballets without paying much heed to the Singapore Ballet’s programmes.

“It’s hard to appreciate when something is familiar,” he tries to rationalise, but then launches into a familiar complaint: “In Australia, the local pride of supporting something Australian is entirely different. The local pride of supporting something like the San Francisco Ballet is entirely different. ‘We respect them more because those are our people.’

“That’s a bit more tenuous here. All the arts companies feel the same pressure in the fact that there’s a lack of respect for anything that is locally based. So, where’s the respect?”

The ballet’s future can be analogised with a dancer’s career, in its unpredictability and in the “fit and start” quality to progress. “Almost every single dancer in this company who has become a significant dancer has found his or her opportunity through being either a second cast or a cover, and something happens, and someone can’t dance.

“They go in and make the best of it. And after that, they just keep going. They just keep moving.”

Book it/Singapore Ballet Masterpieces: Unlike Any Other

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue

When: July 31 and Aug 1, 8pm, and Aug 2, 2pm

Admission: $58, $78

Info: singaporeballet.org