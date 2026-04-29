SINGAPORE – When Arthur Miller flew to Beijing in 1983 to direct a Mandarin adaptation of his acclaimed tragedy Death Of A Salesman, he faced more than just a language barrier. The American playwright found that his actors – fresh after the Cultural Revolution – could neither fathom the vocation of a travelling salesman nor the concept of selling insurance.

What made the cross-cultural conversation possible was the oft-neglected figure of interpreter Shen Huihui, who is the focus of Singaporean playwright and translator Jeremy Tiang’s Obie Award-winning play Salesman之死. With a Chinese-English title referencing Miller’s play, it opens the Singapore International Festival of Arts with three shows at the Victoria Theatre on May 15 and 16.

“ Th e challenges faced by translators are the same as the challenges faced by any artist – lack of material support and lack of freedom of expression in any society that practises censorship,” says N ew York-based Tiang, 49, in an e-mail interview. The Booker Prize-longlisted translator has long advocated for the visibility of the literary translator and this play, too, argues for fleshing out the work and life of a woman whose work was to disappear into the in-between.

Tiang’s play premiered at the Connelly Theater in New York in 2023.

For the Singapore premiere, Tiang has written new scenes after Singaporean director Danny Yeo, 53, unearthed information that the Beijing People’s Art Theatre had – at the invitation of theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun – coincidentally brought its staging of Death Of A Salesman to the Victoria Theatre for the 1986 Singapore Festival of Arts, alongside legendary Chinese playwright Cao Yu’s Teahouse.

Here, too, was a strange case of erasure. When Tiang and Yeo met the pioneer generation of Chinese-language theatre practitioners in Singapore – like Han Lao Da and Gao Hui Bi – most remembered Teahouse at the Kallang Theatre, but few remembered the Miller production.

Yeo speculates: “At the time, maybe one thought that went through their minds was, why would I want to watch a restaging of an English play?”

Serendipitously, it was one of Salesman之死’s actors Johnny Ng who recalled catching both productions in 1986. Yeo adds: “He mentioned how amazing the actors’ skills were. For Singaporeans back then, it was the first time they saw a full staging with set and sou nd design, and music. Both productions, for him, were breathtaking.”

Yeo – a bilingual host and theatremaker – had the perfect resume for the job. After he was asked by festival director Chong Tze Chien to direct this play, Yeo pored over Miller’s script, Chinese theatremaker Ying Ruocheng’s translation of the script and his memoir, as well as Miller’s 1984 memoir Salesman In Beijing. He says: “Growing up, in my handling of two languages, I always feel like it’s haywire in my brain because I’l l be switching between Channel 5 and Channel 8.”

The production, which has a cross-generational cast of Singaporeans, will also be a chance for Yeo to get self-reflexive about the different registers of Chinese he can play with. “Chinese theatre actors don’t often get to play with accents as much as English theatre actors. That’s something I would like to explore with this staging, so I got actors who can handle the language very well.”

Miller is played by Gerald Chew, Ying by Tay Kong Hui and Shen by Jodi Chan. The cast is rounded off by Li Xie, Jo Kwek, Johnny Ng, Neo Hai Bin, Hang Qian Chou and Goh Huiting.

For every show, 40 to 50 audience members will get to be on stage and see the action from a d ifferent vantage point. This added layer of metatheatricality is a nod to the fact that Miller’s Beijing rehearsals would often be watched by a group of people whose identities he never ascertained. “He never knew who these people were. Som e l ooked like government officials, som e li ke students, but there were always people watching his rehears als.”

On the bilingual show’s travelling potential, Yeo says: “ T his show would do very well in Hong Kong and Taiwan. It would be interesting to bring this overseas because Singapore is often the bridge between two superpowers, two different opinions, two different voices.”

Tiang is, however, more circumspect about describing Singapore in those terms. “While any country may find itself in the position of being able to broker dialogue between other parties, I don’t think that is Singapore’s role in the world any more than it is any other country’s, and I reject the idea of Singapore as some sort of eternal middleman. We have our own identity, and don’t need to define ourselves in relation to other countries or cultures.”

Book It/Salesman之死

Where: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place

When: May 15, 8pm; and May 16, 2 and 8pm

Admission: $38 and $58, eligible for SG Culture Pass

Info: https://sifa.sg/plan-your-visit/all-programmes/programme-details/festival-stage/salesman