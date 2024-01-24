Art SG: Five artworks that drew crowds, including an LKY and Raffles double portrait

When a viewer beholds Singaporean artist David Chan’s strikingly realistic double portrait bringing together Sir Stamford Raffles and Mr Lee Kuan Yew, does one detect likeness or antagonism?

Undoubtedly one of the most talked-about pieces at Art SG, the shared intimacy of two founders of Singapore on a single canvas is rich enough in its surreal composition to yield a thousand interpretations and talking points.

Singaporean artist David Chan, who was present at the fair, was swamped by curious visitors and students asking questions about the running cats and curios in the 160 x 200 cm painting.

Chan told The Straits Times that the work is part of a new series titled National Identity 4.0, which seeks to introduce political leaders to a new generation. He is working on new works and teases a future double portrait that will feature Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the PM prepares to step down.

Lee And Raffles (2024) sold to a Singapore-based private collector for an undisclosed amount, and a spokesman from Art Seasons Gallery said there was considerable interest amongst collectors to be placed on a waitlist for Chan’s work.

2. Marcos Kueh’s Woven Billboards: Nenek Moyang (2023)