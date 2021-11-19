Art SG fair postponed for fourth time to January 2023

Art SG, the international art fair slated for early next year, has been postponed for the fourth time to January 2023.

The fair's co-founder, Mr Magnus Renfrew, said in a statement yesterday that the decision to reschedule was taken after discussions with galleries and stakeholders, including UBS and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

"We have received overwhelmingly positive commitment from leading galleries regionally and across the globe, and are grateful to them for their continued support and shared vision in building Art SG into the major international hub fair for South-east Asia," said Mr Renfrew, who is also co-director of the Taipei Dangdai art fair.

Among the international galleries that have committed to the 2023 fair are Gagosian and Pace Gallery. Singapore-based galleries FOST and Gajah Gallery have also confirmed their participation.

Ms Lim Shoo Ling, STB's director of arts and cultural precincts, said the board had been working closely with Art SG and supported the decision to delay its launch to January 2023.

The Singapore-based contemporary art fair was to have debuted in November 2019 but the event was pushed to Oct 30, 2020, when participants requested more time to prepare for it. The pandemic prompted a May 2020 announcement of a postponement to November 2021, before it was rescheduled again to January 2022.

The fair, which was to be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, would have been one of the tentpole events for next year's Singapore Art Week (SAW).

The fair had organised several public programmes earlier this year, including the Art SG X UBS Discussion Series, held during the SAW Art Symposium in January, and a discussion and virtual tour of Kim Lim: Carving And Printing at Tate Britain, in partnership with the estate of the late Singapore-born artist.