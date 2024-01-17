Art, reimagined, in showcase to light up civic district at night

SINGAPORE - The eighth edition of Light to Night, a visual arts festival organised by National Gallery Singapore, is making a return with a showcase of art presented in unconventional ways.

The marquee event of Singapore Art Week will feature over 60 artworks and programmes ranging from interactive art installations, interdisciplinary programmes, captivating light projections, and live performances in the civic district. The show runs from Jan 19 to Feb 8.

Works from veteran and budding South-east Asian artists – including Singapore’s Lee Wen and Teo Eng Seng, and Indonesia’s Arahmaiani – will be on display, inviting the audience to view and interact with them in fresh ways. Locations will include the National Gallery Singapore, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum, Funan, and The Padang.

Light to Night Singapore has both free and ticketed experiences, and festival-goers can pre-book tickets for selected programmes at lighttonight.sg to secure slots.

“Showcasing a diverse lineup of artists from Singapore and South-east Asia, Light to Night Singapore 2024 encourages festival-goers to engage in introspection while reimagining art and everyday spaces through artworks and programmes that are immersive and interactive for all to enjoy,” said Ms Suenne Megan Tan, Festival Executive Director and Senior Director of Museum Planning and Audience Engagement at National Gallery Singapore.

“Embracing the theme ‘Reimagine’, the festival aims to foster a new appreciation and love for the visual arts, where each encounter with art becomes an opportunity to rediscover and reimagine the world around us.”

The festival in 2023 was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic to be unfettered by pandemic restrictions. Over 60 works of art were featured.