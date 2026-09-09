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Art or community work? Arts groups defy definitions by moving into Punggol, Lengkok Bahru, Ubin

Artists Woong Soak Teng (left) and Genevieve Ang in Hoseh Global minimart in Punggol.

SINGAPORE – On a Wednesday morning in August, Singapore artists Woong Soak Teng and Genevieve Ang are sweaty behind the cashier in a Punggol mini-mart, Snickers bars in front of them, roll-on deodorant and canisters of hair dye ranged behind.

To their left, a cat figurine with the national flag planted through its paws beckons.