Art or community work? Arts groups defy definitions by moving into Punggol, Lengkok Bahru, Ubin
- Groups like OH! Open House, Drama Box and Tak Takut Kids Club are blending art with community work in neighbourhoods, creating projects that encourage community involvement.
- Funding challenges arise as these social arts blur boundaries between art and social services.
- Groups like ART:DIS and Gateway Arts that tackle social issues are also now becoming more mainstream.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – On a Wednesday morning in August, Singapore artists Woong Soak Teng and Genevieve Ang are sweaty behind the cashier in a Punggol mini-mart, Snickers bars in front of them, roll-on deodorant and canisters of hair dye ranged behind.
To their left, a cat figurine with the national flag planted through its paws beckons.