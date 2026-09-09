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Art or community work? Arts groups defy definitions by moving into Punggol, Lengkok Bahru, Ubin

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Artists Woong Soak Teng and Genevieve Ang in Hoseh Global minimart in Punggol.

Artists Woong Soak Teng (left) and Genevieve Ang in Hoseh Global minimart in Punggol.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

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Clement Yong

  • Groups like OH! Open House, Drama Box and Tak Takut Kids Club are blending art with community work in neighbourhoods, creating projects that encourage community involvement.
  • Funding challenges arise as these social arts blur boundaries between art and social services.
  • Groups like ART:DIS and Gateway Arts that tackle social issues are also now becoming more mainstream.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – On a Wednesday morning in August, Singapore artists Woong Soak Teng and Genevieve Ang are sweaty behind the cashier in a Punggol mini-mart, Snickers bars in front of them, roll-on deodorant and canisters of hair dye ranged behind.

To their left, a cat figurine with the national flag planted through its paws beckons.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.