SINGAPORE – In the wake of urban redevelopment, artists are trying to rescue their public artworks from being trashed. This undignified fate has happened to many works over the years.

Cultural Medallion recipient Vincent Leow, 62, hopes to at least get a say in the fate of his large-scale commissioned works at the Singapore Turf Club before the land is returned to the Government in 2027, although he says his query to the National Arts Council (NAC) came to nothing.