Common Room

Checkpoint Theatre

Drama Centre Black Box

July 16, 8pm

The meandering conversations of two housemates in their rented apartment are the substrate of this play by debut playwright Ants Chua, which unfurls at a leisurely, syncopated tempo.

As a distillation of a series of hanging-out sessions, it is less detailed thesis than snapshot of the struggles of 20-something queers in Singapore, presented as they are and without over-explanation.

The two unnamed characters, played by Siti Sara Hamid and Genevieve Tan, are in that youthful time of their lives when they are beginning their careers or attempting to make some money, having moved out of their family homes and having to now wash their own toilets and plan their laundry schedules.

This is a relationship between friendly housemates, so their interactions are casual and accidental. Sometimes, exhausted from life, they pass each other po-faced. There is a lot of chopping of food, for example, and Tan folds a whole stack of clothes in real time.

Tan being anxious about coming out to their parents in a week gives the play a temporal framework, but time, in this context, is elastic. The titular common room, or the living room, becomes a spontaneous place for unwinding, absent-minded sharing and playful support.

Chua does not really imbue it with a sacredness, but rather owns the essential prosaic nature of this space.

It is profane, too – the two liberally cuss and make sex jokes, with Siti Sara’s embracing of sugar-daddy services supplying much of the material. The vulgar language, though, is itself integral to queer lingo, a kind of iconoclastic exuberance and a middle finger to middle-class heteronormative mores – an assertion of empowering sub-culture.

Sometimes, light and sound shift for more earnest, poetic interludes. Whether one enjoys these sections depends on one’s acceptance of the type of pregnant-pause spoken word and inchworm body movement that are gold in university settings.

But there is an inventive wordplay coming-out speech delivered by Tan, and such imaginative sections add texture and a utopian gradient to the housemates’ interactions, now that they complete each other’s lines and finally achieve perfect communication.

Common Room by Ants Chua is staged by Checkpoint Theatre. PHOTO: CHECKPOINT THEATRE

It is during these too that Siti Sara and Tan break the fourth wall and look directly at the audience. In escaping the confines of reality, they are also inviting the audience into their common room, one where they might finally be understood, crucially charting the beginnings of a world where societal prejudices holding them back might become trite and then forgotten.

Co-directed by Chua and Checkpoint Theatre’s co-founder Claire Wong, Siti Sara and Tan are given liberty to behave as those in their milieu would. Societal disapproval, housing costs, underpaid work, mental health and the desacrilisation of sex are all touched on with Gen Z perpetual irony and ballroom-culture performativity.

Every action is unapologetically a casual and self-knowing effort at “serving” or “slaying”, with joy derived organically from meme culture. At one point the two re-enact the “You’re nothing but a prostitute” Crimewatch scene that made its rounds on social media platform TikTok in 2021, leaving some of the older people in the audience befuddled.

This is quite unlike the aesthetics of other Singapore plays, whether playwright Faith Ng’s more mainstream Hard Mode (2024) about Gen Z schooling and friendships that was still conventional in storytelling, or Wild Rice’s verbatim theatre piece Girls Girls Girls (2026), which was more ambitious in the life-cycle coverage of queer women, more focused on the famous, and ultimately stagier.

Even Chng Yi-Kai’s When Cloud Catches Colours (2023) created a kaleidoscopic stage with white gauze to have two actors tell their life stories somewhat abstractedly and, in moments of climax, with more declamatory force.

With Common Room, Chua has given the oeuvre something more specific to normal youth, dressed up in home clothes, making do and passing time, and desiring not too fervently a future where their existence need not be political: a quieter sort of anti-drama that is more true to existence.

Book It/Common Room