SINGAPORE – Playwright Ants Chua, 28, has been co-renting an apartment for six years. Though their new play tells of two flatmates, they offer a cheeky caveat about it: “Characters in this play are entirely fiction. Any resemblance to persons living out there is purely coincidental.”

The work is Chua’s first in-person play with Checkpoint Theatre and comes after the company’s 2020 video monologue series, Two Songs And A Story, which featured contributions by Inch Chua, Jo Tan, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai and weish.

Chua’s then monologue, at least I have words now, was a meditation on friendships as “fundamentally transformative forces in our lives”. Prose interweaves with song, with Chua delving into old journal entries each time they were stuck in the writing process.

Common Room, to be held from July 16 to Aug 2, persists in the theme of close platonic relationships, except that this is now situated in the close confines of a rental home. The two young adults, played by Genevieve Tan and Siti Sara Hamid, are emphatically neither romantically nor sexually involved.

Chua says: “Living with someone is such an intimate thing. You get to know all these things about them that their partners and parents may not know, just by virtue of spending so much ambient time with them. The domestic frictions that come up are usually also because something is pressing on a sore spot that predates your housemate relationship.”

For Chua, the biggest red flag in a housemate is not the delay in doing the dishes or the blaring of loud music at night, but something more insidious – a person’s inability to communicate what he or she needs.

Despite waxing eloquent about “the impossibilities and failures of language” – a major theme of Common Room – Chua insists on talking, saying: “I’m someone who’s very happy to accommodate and negotiate, but if someone’s not willing to tell me the information that we need to have a conversation, that makes it very difficult.”

Few productions in Singapore foreground friendships – queer or non-queer – in the same expansive way, though Singapore artist Charmaine Poh presented a video work on the subject at the Venice Biennale in 2024 to much interest.

An analogue Chua can think of is American artist Geoff Sobelle’s Home that played at the Singapore International Festival of Arts in 2025, a wordless mix of dance and magic choreographies that saw a house being constructed on stage and that space witnessing generations of people at various stages of their lives.

Home by American artist Geoff Sobelle was presented at the Singapore International Festival of Arts in 2025. PHOTO: SIFA

It fits Chua’s own aesthetic, which is also “lyrical and poetic” and open to movement interludes.

“I will say that the play moves in and out of spaces of memory, of dreaming, of fantasy,” Chua says, rejecting any suggestion that the intimate two-hander is in any way a more literal approach. “If we take those spaces as real and insist on their importance, then having a play set in one physical space does not limit the number of places you can visit.”

The playwright's obsession with friendships is not born of deep conceptual motives. Chua says: “I just love my friends.” But eschewing romantic relationships is a way for artists to escape the conventional sequence of dating, dating exclusively, meeting the parents, moving in together, marriage and having children.

Chua is finely attuned to the vistas this pivot opens up. “You see some friends once a year but pick them up like nothing has happened in between. You have people you text every day but hang out with once a month. You have people you run errands with, or the people that you specifically go to for outfit checks.

“We know what it’s like in Singapore to get married and to have children, but there are all these other configurations of how we might live every day.”

That presents its own problems “because we don’t have a clear frame for these, it can be really difficult when there is a rupture”, says Chua. “How do we repair and how do we grieve it?”

Ants Chua at Goodman Arts Centre on June 11. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The characters are named, opaquely, You and Third. Chua says they wanted the characters to harbour secrets with each other that even the playwright would not know – a ceding of control of these characters they created.

The actors came up with names for their characters that are kept from co-directors Chua and Claire Wong. It gives the play its own motor. Chua says: “There’s something about that complicity that you share with someone when you know something an external gaze doesn’t.”

Chua has made themselves a sort of expert on these unspoken dynamics, revelling somewhat in the discomfort. While words inevitably fail and limit relationships, Chua believes in the struggle of “using language to talk about how it fails”, which the housemates do, each time reinventing themselves.

“Language is both the imperfect tool and the one that is most readily available, and we make do with what we have to reach towards the lives and the loves that we want for ourselves,” Chua says, dispensing some wisdom.

“Adrienne Rich (American poet) has a quote about what it means to have an honourable human relationship, which is that we have this gulf between us and we are reaching out to each other with our words. They are trembling, and they are delicate and dangerous and imperfect. What allows us to reach out is knowing that someone else is there trying to listen.”

Book It/ Common Room

Where: Drama Centre Black Box, 100 Victoria Street

When: July 16 to Aug 2, Thursday and Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm

Admission: From $36

Info: str.sg/KLtP