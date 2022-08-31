Anoushka Shankar and T M Krishna headline Esplanade's Kalaa Utsavam festival

SINGAPORE - International music stars and homegrown collaborations headline this year's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts 2022, the Esplanade's annual celebration of Indian culture.

It returns from Nov 18 to 27, and early bird tickets for E&Me members go on sale on Sept 1 while general ticket sales begin on Sept 8.

Music fans will have much to look forward to at this festival, with two Indian music stars headlining concerts this year.

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar will be playing her inimitable brand of music with homegrown symphony Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) under the baton of Joshua Tan.

In addition, Nadasukham - Opening Music will feature pre-eminent Karnatik musician and scholar T M Krishna in a unique collaboration with Nadaswaram artists Sheik Mahaboob and Smt Kaleeshabi Mahaboob.

Programmer V M Sai Akileshwar, 37, notes that the festival could not bring in any overseas artists for the past two years, so they are "very happy" to be able to do so in 2022.

He says: "Kalaa Utsavam is one of the few Indian arts festivals in the region that has a multi-genre focus, so presenting a set of international artists alongside Singapore artists also raises the profile of the festival on a global front."

He adds that collaborations such as Shankar's concert with OMM also gives greater exposure to local musicians.

Homegrown collaborations also feature in theatre and dance programmes.

The late Santha Bhaskar's life and times will be celebrated in Marabu - Footprints Of An Artist. This final installment of the Marabu trilogy is directed and choreographed by Bhaskar's daughter Meenakshy Bhaskar from a script by playwright Alfian Sa'at who is also the dramaturg.

Two generations of theatre practitioners also work together on Between 5 Cows And The Deep Blue Sea.

Playwright A Yagnya tells the story of Girl, the central character who is caught between traditional matchmaking customs and modern dating mores in this production directed by The Necessary Stage's Alvin Tan.