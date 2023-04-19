Angel Island transports audiences to 20th-century US detention facility through immigrants’ poems

SINGAPORE – The lives and hardship of some 175,000 Chinese immigrants in a 20th-century United States immigration facility is the subject of one of Singapore International Festival of Arts 2023’s most anticipated headline acts.

Titled Angel Island, the “opera theatre” by acclaimed composer Huang Ruo and local artist Brian Gothong Tan takes inspiration from more than 200 Chinese poems, carved on the walls of the detention barracks on the eponymous island in San Francisco Bay, California, between 1910 and 1940.