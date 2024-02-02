Agencies to assess March 2025 lease end for indie arts cluster 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam has asked relevant agencies to assess the lease and find alternatives for the tenants of 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace (195PHT) – an independent arts cluster in Chinatown.

He spoke at a doorstop interview at 195PHT on Feb 2, after his tour of the conserved former police barracks and a closed-door discussion with more than 20 sub-tenants. The Ministry of Law is the parent ministry of the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), which leases out the building.

On Jan 24, The Straits Times reported that independent arts clusters like 195PHT and Emily Hill were struggling to survive and plan for the future due to rent hikes, uncertain leases and urban redevelopment. The lease for 195PHT expires in March 2025 as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has a masterplan to build 6,000 public and private homes in the area over the next decade.

Reiterating the URA’s masterplan for land use, Mr Shanmugam added: “I told the tenants – look, we will try and help to see whether, first of all, in terms of timelines whether there is any discretion available. Secondly, whether there are any alternate places where they can go together – we will look.”

Sub-tenants told ST that they felt hopeful about a reassessment, which they understand will take about three months. But The Potters’ Guilt and LVL Music Academy worried about the timeline as they are already in discussions to relocate.