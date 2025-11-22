Agam Theatre Lab’s Mission Malligapoo is an amiably overstuffed WWII drama

Agam Theatre Lab

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

Nov 21, 7.30pm

Agam Theatre Lab certainly does not lack ambition. Formed in 2019, its momentum was arrested by the Covid-19 pandemic but since then, the Tamil language theatre company has ramped up its efforts. It went from staging Cultural Medallion recipient P. Krishnan’s radio adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm in 2022 to 2023’s Twin Murder In The Green Mansion, adapted from an English language script.