Acclaimed Chinese-language writer Yeng Pway Ngon dies aged 73

SINGAPORE - Yeng Pway Ngon, one of Singapore's most eminent Chinese-language writers, died on Sunday (Jan 10) after a long battle with cancer.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday afternoon reported the death of the Cultural Medallion recipient and three-time Singapore Literature Prize winner, just 16 days shy of his 74th birthday.

Yeng wrote more than 20 works, including acclaimed novels such as Unrest (2002), Trivialities About Me And Myself (2006) and Art Studio (2011).

The latter two were selected by the journal Asia Weekly for its prestigious annual list of the 10 Best Chinese Novels in the World, alongside works by Nobel laureate Mo Yan and Yan Geling.

Yeng had been battling prostate cancer since 2007 and was later also diagnosed with colon cancer. Zaobao reported his wife Goh Beng Choo as saying that in May last year, doctors found he had pancreatic cancer too.

A hugely prolific writer, his work spanned genres, ranging across poetry, essays, plays and more.

He also founded Chinese-language bookstore Grassroots Book Room in 1975 and reopened it after a hiatus in 1995. It was later revived in 2014 in Bukit Pasoh by three of his fans.

Many of his works furnish profound insight into moments of Singapore's history, such as Unrest, which looks at the country's leftist past and drew on his own time in detention in 1977 under the Internal Security Act for alleged leftist sympathies.

His 500-page epic novel Art Studio (2011), which charts the lives of artists from the 1960s to the present, was adapted for the stage as a three-hour play in 2017 by Nine Years Theatre.

Yeng drew on his experience with prostate cancer to write Art Studio. He was later also diagnosed with colon cancer as he was finishing his novel Opera Costume (2015). The day before he entered surgery, he badgered his editors to finish the book's proof so he could read it before he went under the knife.

In 2017, he told The Straits Times that his doctors had given him three more years to live, but that he was determined despite the pain and fatigue to keep writing anyway.

This he did, producing new work up until the end, including novel Colour Of Dusk (2019) and poetry collection Stone (2020).