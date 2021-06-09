A whimsical world of Howl's Moving Castle

The novels of British author Diana Wynne Jones, with their fantastical worlds, have been my go-to escapist reads from a young age.
And unlike many of the books I loved as a child, they have retained their magic into my adulthood.
The novels of British author Diana Wynne Jones, with their fantastical worlds, have been my go-to escapist reads from a young age.
And unlike many of the books I loved as a child, they have retained their magic into my adulthood.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.